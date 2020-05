India has reported 1,986 deaths and 59,765 cases from coronavirus till Saturday, according to latest data from worldometer.

According to the ministry’s website, 70 per cent of the deaths are due to comorbidities.

According to the health ministry data updated in the morning, the highest number of confirmed cases in the country are from Maharashtra at 19,063, followed by Gujarat at 7,402, Delhi at 6,318, Tamil Nadu at 6,009, Rajasthan at 3,579, Madhya Pradesh at 3,341 and Uttar Pradesh at 3,214.