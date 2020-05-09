Coronavirus: Shah Rukh’s Trinbago Knight Riders to distribute packets in Trinidad and Tobago

Caribbean Premier League side Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR), owned by Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, on Friday pledged to distribute one thousand food packets to the needy who are struggling in Trinidad and Tobago due to the coronavirus-forced lockdown.

Recently, he participated in a digital concert ‘I For India’ to raise funds for the frontliners working in the country.

Prior to that, the Bollywood star had opened his office for treating Covid-19 patients.

In April again, Shah Rukh had taken part in a Lady Gaga-curated virtual concert, ‘One World: Together At Home’ in support healthcare workers who are battling it out against Covid-19.

Shah Rukh had also provided 25,000 PPE kits to the frontline medical staff in Maharashtra.

Apart from these, the actor along with Gauri and business partners — Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta — had contributed to the PM-CARES Fund and also made a donation to the Maharashtra CM’s Relief Fund.