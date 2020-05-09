Coronavirus: Sri Lanka govt aims at total relaxation of curfew by June

The Sri Lankan government aims at total relaxation of the curfew restrictions imposed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic by June, according to the Minister on Friday.
The Minister that the government was targeting the total lifting of all restrictions by early June depending on the progress after May 11 when it will partially relax few curbs, the newspaper reported.The President Gotabaya Rajapaksa expressed these views during a meeting with the members of the newly-appointed Task Force held at the Presidential Secretariat on Thursday to discuss modalities relating to the resumption of civilian life and work from May 11.
The government imposed curfew restrictions in March after the corona cases escalated.
As of Saturday, there were 835 COVID-19 cases in the country with nine deaths.