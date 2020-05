A woman and her daughter were killed when a truck rammed into a roadside hut in Omarpur Bazar-haat area of Bogura’s Nandigram upazila early Saturday.

Confirming then news, Ratan Kumar Debnath, station-in-charge of NandigramFire Service and Civil Defense, said a sand-laden truck hit the roadside hut at around 2:15 am where the mother and daughter were sleeping, leaving both of them dead on the spot.The truck driver managed to flee the scene but police arrested his assistant Alam Sheikh (30).