UK ‘to bring in 14-day quarantine for air passengers’

UK airlines say they have been told the government will bring in a 14-day quarantine for anyone arriving in the UK from any country apart from the Republic of Ireland in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Industry body Airlines UK said the policy needed “a credible exit plan” and should be reviewed weekly.People arriving in the UK would have to self-isolate at a private residence.

Government and aviation sources told BBC News that the quarantine would mean people might be expected to provide an address at the border.

It is not clear how long the new travel restriction would be in place and whether non-UK residents would be allowed to stay in rented private accommodation.

Tens of thousands of people have flown into the UK during the pandemic, although the government says the vast majority were returning home.

A further 626 coronavirus deaths were confirmed on Friday, taking the UK total to 31,241.