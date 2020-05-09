Don't Miss
US Vice-President Mike Pence’s aide tests positive for coronavirus

Katie Miller, seen here with Mike Pence’s chief of staff, is married to Trump aide Stephen Miller

Mr Pence’s press secretary Katie Miller tested positive on Friday, a day after President Donald Trump’s valet, BBC reported.The White House has begun daily testing for Mr Pence and Mr Trump, and has claimed to be taking “every single precaution to protect the president”.

The US death toll is now over 76,000 and states are beginning to reopen.

Six members of Mr Pence’s team were abruptly taken off his plane, Air Force 2, after it was held on the tarmac outside Washington, DC for over an hour on Friday, as he prepared to travel to Iowa to meet religious leaders.

The staff members had had recent contact with Mrs Miller, according to an unnamed US official cited in the media pool report. The president and vice-president had not, BBC reported.

Mrs Miller is the wife of Trump aide Stephen Miller.

During a meeting with Republicans at the White House, Mr Trump told reporters: “She’s a wonderful young woman, Katie.””She tested very good for a long period of time and then all of a sudden today she tested positive.”