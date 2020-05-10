154 British citizens leave Bangladesh for UK

Around 154 people, mostly Bangladesh-origin British citizens left Dhaka for London on a chartered flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines on Sunday.

Later, they joined the others and left for the UK at noon.

Over 1,800 British nationals have so far left Bangladesh for the UK by nine chartered flights between April 21 and May 7, according to British High Commission in Dhaka.

The UK government committed up to £75 million to help thousands of British people return home.

Bangladesh has so far brought home stranded Bangladeshis from India, Australia, Thailand, Singapore and Myanmar.