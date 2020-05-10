India sending medicines to over 25 African countries to fight COVID-19

India is dispatching packages of medicines to more than 25 countries in Africa in keeping with its traditionally strong bonds of friendship and solidarity with the continent, the External Affairs Ministry said today.

Each package of medicines includes hydroxychloroquine, paracetamol and other drugs which are immediately required to fight the pandemic.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation last month with South African President Ramaphosa, who is also the current chairperson of the African Union.