PM Sheikh Hasina receives donations to fight COVID-19

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday received contributions from 57 organisations and individual mostly from various ministries, universities, and associations, for the PM’s Relief and Welfare Fund to effectively combat the situation arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The prime minister attended a donation handover ceremony through a video conference from her official residence Ganabhaban in the capital this morning.

PM’s Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus received the cheques of donation on behalf of the premier at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in the city.

The prime minister however greeted the organisations and individual for making their generous contributions to support the government effort to fight the COVID-19.

Of the organisations, Primary and Mass Education Ministry, Wills Little Flower School and College, Secondary and Higher Education Division, Technical and Madrasha Education Division, Khulna Agriculture University, Cumilla University, Pabna Science and Technology University, Islamic University, Kushtia, Khulna University, Bangamata Sheikh Fojilatunnesa Mujib Science & Technology University, Sheikh Hasina University, Netrokona, Shahjalal Science and Technology University, Dhaka University of Engineering and Technology, Gazipur, North South University, Noakhali Science and Technology University, and Chattogram Veterinary and Animal Sciences University made the contributions to the PM’s Relief and Welfare Fund.

Posts and Telecommunications Division, Information and Communication Technology Division, Nagad, Commerce Ministry, Agriculture Ministry, Women and Children Affairs Ministry, Security Services Division, Industries Ministry, Bangladesh Election Commission Secretariat, Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation (PKSF), Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL), Ministry of Defense Constabulary (MODC), The Communist Party of China, Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission, Dhaka Stock Exchange, Chattogram Stock Exchange, Jibon Bima Corporation, Sadharan Bima Corporation, Investment Corporation of Bangladesh, Bangladesh Insurance Association, Bangladesh Bar Council, Bangladesh Judicial Service Association, BCS Customs Association, Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics, BCS Agriculture Association, Bangladesh Election Commission Officers Association and Poultry Association gave donation to the fund.

The Communist Party of China made contributions to the fund by giving 50,000 surgical masks.

Bangabandhu Diploma Engineers Council, Roads and Highways Diploma Engineers Association, Bangabandhu PWD Diploma Engineers Association, Bangladesh Tea Association, Bangladesh Engineers Club Limited, BUET Teachers Association, Bangladesh Registration Service Association, Thermax Group, Max Group, Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank (RAKUB), Bangladesh Krishi Bank, Mostasim Billah Siam, Purbachal Club Limited and Jahangirnagar University also made donations to the PM’s relief fund.