UK’s COVID-19 daily death toll down to 269

A further 269 people have died in the UK after testing positive for coronavirus, bringing the UK total to 31,855.

The increase in deaths – which happened in hospitals, care homes and in the community – is the lowest daily increase since the end of March.

Numbers at the weekend can sometimes be lower than during the week as some administration staff who collate the figures may not be working.

Also on Sunday, the number of daily Covid-19 tests did not meet the government’s target of 100,000 for the eighth day in a row.

The Department of Health and Social Care said 92,837 tests were conducted in the 24 hours to 9am on Sunday, down from 96,878 the day before.