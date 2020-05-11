Coronavirus cases reach 15,691 in Bangladesh; 11 more die in 24 hrs

1034 new cases detected in a day

Bangladesh reported 11 more deaths from the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours till Monday noon, taking the body count to 239.

However, Bangladesh recorded the highest single day cases from coronavirus infection as 1034 more people tested positive in the last 24 hours.

With the latest figure, the number of total confirmed cases jumped to 15,691.

Prof Dr Nasima Sultana, Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), disclosed the information in the daily online health bulletin, held at the Management Information System (MIS) on Monday afternoon.

In the last 24 hours, thirty-seven coronavirus testing laboratories across the country, tested 7,208 samples, she added.

Some 252 more coronavirus infected patients were released from various hospitals after making full recovery from the extremely infectious disease in the past 24 hours, she said, adding that a total of 2,902 have returned to their homes after full recovery from different hospitals.

Earlier on April 16, Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) declared the entire country as ‘vulnerable zone’ to virus infection.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh government extended the general holidays until May 15 to contain the spread of highly infectious virus.

Bangladesh confirmed its first coronavirus cases on March 8 and the first death on March 18.