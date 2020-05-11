More 162 policemen test coronavirus positive in last 24 hours

Some 162 policemen were infected with coronavirus in the last 24 hours till Monday morning, taking the total number in the Bangladesh Police to 1756.

Besides, seven members of the law enforcement agency died from the virus during the same period, sources said.Currently, 4,803 policemen are in quarantine while 466 are being kept at isolation.

Besides, 165 infected police members made full recovery, the sources said.

Members of Bangladesh Police, Armed forces, and Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), along with other agencies have been jointly working to ensure social distancing across the country.