Coronavirus cases reach 16,660 in Bangladesh; 11 more die in 24 hrs

Bangladesh reported 11 more deaths from the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours till Tuesday noon, taking the body count to 250.

However, Bangladesh recorded the highest single day cases from coronavirus infection as 969 more people tested positive in the last 24 hours.

With the latest figure, the number of total confirmed cases jumped to 16,660.

Prof Dr Nasima Sultana, Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), disclosed the information in the daily online health bulletin, held at the Management Information System (MIS) on Tuesday afternoon.

In the last 24 hours, 38 coronavirus testing laboratories across the country, tested 6,773 samples, she added.

Some 245 more coronavirus infected patients were released from various hospitals after making full recovery from the extremely infectious disease in the past 24 hours, she said, adding that a total of 3,147 have returned to their homes after full recovery.

Bangladesh reported its first croronaviurs case on March 8 while first death on March 18.

The global death tally from coronavirus pandemic reached 287,293 as of Tuesday morning.

Since the first reported in China in December last year, coronavirus has so far infected 4,254,800 people globally, according to Worldometer.

So far, 1,527,144 people have recovered from COVID-19.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.

The coronavirus of COVID-19 is affecting 212 countries and territories around the world and 2 international conveyances.