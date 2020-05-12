Coronavirus : UK death toll rises by 627

Photo : Business Secretary Alok Sharma

Britain today announced 627 more coronavirus victims in hospitals, taking the UK’s official death toll to 32,692 – but separate statistics suggest the true number of fatalities could be closer to 45,000.

The UK’s COVID-19 crisis has slowed down in the past month, with data consistently suggesting the peak of the outbreak was in mid-April and deaths in hospitals and care homes now appear to be falling across the board.

Just 210 deaths were announced yesterday, the lowest daily toll since March 26 (183), but the figure rises every Tuesday because of a recording lag at the weekend. For comparison, 693 deaths were announced last Tuesday.

Figures released by the Department of Health today include non-hospital patients who have succumbed to the virus, such as those who died in their own home or in care.

The data also revealed 3,403 more patients tested positive for COVID-19 – the lowest daily jump since the end of March, meaning 226,463 Britons have now had the virus. But the true number could be around 2.6million, officials admitted last night, because hundreds of thousands of people were never tested due to ministers controversially abandoning a mass-testing regime.

The update comes after an Office for National Statistics report released today showed almost 10,000 care home residents have now died of coronavirus in Britain – a quarter of all the UK’s victims. By the start of this month 8,312 people had died in care homes in England and Wales, along with 1,195 in Scotland and 232 in Northern Ireland – a total of 9,739.

The figures, released in the weekly report by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), revealed that the death toll announced today was actually surpassed by April 28.

The real number of people killed by the disease appeared to already be 38,333 by May 1 – 35,044 in England and Wales, 2,795 in Scotland and 494 in Northern Ireland. Increasing the current number of deaths counted by the Department of Health by the same amount would put the true number of victims at around 45,000.

Counting excess deaths, meanwhile – which take into account the number of weekly deaths more than average for the time of year – suggests that the pandemic has contributed to the deaths of more than 50,000 people.

In today’s Downing Street press briefing, Business Secretary Alok Sharma urged unions and employers to work together to try and help people get back to work safely after outrage that the lowest paid workers, who statistics yesterday revealed were most likely to die, were likely to be among the first cramming back onto busy trains and buses following the Government’s call for people to return to work.

Photo : Professor Stephen Powis

Medical director of NHS England, Professor Stephen Powis, said deaths and hospitalisations caused by COVID-19 are continuing to fall, with the number of hospital patients now 2,000 lower than it was last week.