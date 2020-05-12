Dhaka University not to go for online classes now

Dhaka University (DU) has decided not to go for online classes now considering the incapability of a large number of students to attend the classes as many of them may not have proper internet access during their stay home.

The meeting has decided not to take online classes for the time being taking into consideration the matter of fact that maximum students may not have dedicated internet access as they are currently staying their homes due to university closure amid coronavirus pandemic, the release said.“If the ongoing closure is extended further, online classes can be held after Eid upon ensuring technical support and other facilities for the teachers and students,” it added.

The meeting also agreed on holding extra classes and running academic activities in weekends to make up losses after the university reopens.

The decisions will be applicable for all DU affiliated colleges, institutes including medical colleges.

The meeting also urged all the affiliated institutions especially the medical college authorities to take proper care of International students who are stranded here.

First of all, on March 16, DU announced suspension of its all-academic activities from March 18 to 28. Later the authorities extended its closure several times following government declared general holiday due to COVID-19 situation.