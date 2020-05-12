First prisoner dies of COVID-19 in Sylhet Central Jail

Sylhet Office : A prisoner of Sylhet Central Jail died at the isolation centre of Sylhet Shaheed Shamsuddin Ahmed Hospital on Sunday.

Reportedly, this is the first death of a prisoner with coronavirus infection in the country, our Sylhet correspondent quoted Md Abdul Jalil, senior jail superintendent of Sylhet Central Jail, as saying.

The prisoner died on Sunday and his Covid-19 test result that came from the PCR laboratory of Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College the next day showed positive, said Dr Anisur Rahman, assistant director (disease control) of Sylhet divisional health office.

Jail Superintendent Md Abdul Jail said, “The man from Kanaighat upazila of the district was arrested by police in a murder case on May 5 and was sent to jail that day. On May 7, he fell sick and was admitted to the jail hospital.”

“The next day, he was taken to the prison ward of Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital and as he had symptoms of Covid-19, he was then admitted to the coronavirus Isolation Centre of Sylhet Shaheed Shamsuddin Ahmed Hospital, where he died on May 10,” he said.

“As his test report came positive, we locked down one block inside the jail and sent 86 inmates to quarantine in a separate building. Twenty-four staff members, including me and the assistant surgeon of the jail hospital, are also in quarantine. We are trying to send samples of everyone, who came in close contact with the deceased, for Covid-19 test,” he said.

“Since the virus is spreading, we stopped allowing visitors at the jail and the prisoners are allowed to call their family over mobile phone,” he added.