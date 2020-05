Legendary Bangladeshi playback singer Andrew Kishore is set to return home from Singapore after eight months of treatment.

Confirming the news, Andrew Kishor’s close friend and singer Momin Biswas, said he is now doing very well.Andrew Kishore went to Singapore on September 9 last year for advanced treatment and he was diagnosed with cancer there. He was later treated at Singapore General Hospital.

The famous musician was given a total of 24 chemotherapy in six steps.