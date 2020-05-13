Bangladesh records highest single-day spike in Covid-19 deaths, cases

Bangladesh recorded the highest coronavirus deaths in a single day as 19 more people died of the deadly disease in the last 24 hours, taking the body count to 269.

However, Bangladesh also recorded the highest single day cases from coronavirus infection as 1,162 more people tested positive in the last 24 hours.

With the latest figure, the number of total confirmed cases jumped to 17,822.

Prof Dr Nasima Sultana, Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), disclosed the information in the daily online health bulletin, held at the Management Information System (MIS) on Wednesday afternoon.

In the last 24 hours, 41 coronavirus testing laboratories across the country, tested 7,900 samples, she added.

Some 214 more coronavirus infected patients were released from various hospitals after making full recovery from the extremely infectious disease in the past 24 hours, she said, adding that a total of 3,361 have returned to their homes after full recovery.

Bangladesh reported its first croronaviurs case on March 8 while first death on March 18.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.

The coronavirus of COVID-19 is affecting 212 countries and territories around the world and 2 international conveyances.