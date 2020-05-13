HC rejects Sangram editor’s bail plea after virtual hearing

The High Court on Wednesday denied bail to Abul Asad, editor of the bangla Daily Sangram, in a case filed under the Digital Security Act.

Hatirjheel police took him in custody on December 12, 2019, after the newspaper published a report describing executed Jamaat-e-Islami leader Abdul Quader Molla a ‘martyr.’Quader Molla was hanged on December 12, 2013 after being convicted by the International Crimes Tribunal. On December 12, 2019, the newspaper published a report under the headline “Today is the sixth martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed Abdul Quader Molla.”

Later, a was filed on December 13 by freedom fighter Mohammad Afzal accusing Abul Asad and two others – Chief Reporter Ruhul Amin Gazi and Deputy Editor Sadat Hossain.

Then a Dhaka Court on December 14 sent him on a three-day remand and after the remand the court sent him to jail on December 19.