Home / Bangladesh / HC rejects Sangram editor’s bail plea after virtual hearing

The High Court on Wednesday denied bail to Abul Asad, editor of the bangla Daily Sangram, in a case filed under the Digital Security Act.
The virtual bench of Justice Md Jahangir Hossain Selim passes the order after hearing the bail petition today.

Hatirjheel police took him in custody on December 12, 2019, after the newspaper published a report describing executed Jamaat-e-Islami leader Abdul Quader Molla a ‘martyr.’Quader Molla was hanged on December 12, 2013 after being convicted by the International Crimes Tribunal. On December 12, 2019, the newspaper published a report under the headline “Today is the sixth martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed Abdul Quader Molla.”

Later, a was filed on December 13 by freedom fighter Mohammad Afzal accusing Abul Asad and two others – Chief Reporter Ruhul Amin Gazi and Deputy Editor Sadat Hossain.

Then a Dhaka Court on December 14 sent him on a three-day remand and after the remand the court sent him to jail on December 19.