Third doctor dies from Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Bangladesh has recorded the death of the head of Radiology Department of Ibn Sina Hospital in the capital, bringing the body count to three.

Confirming the news, Ibn Sina Hospital’s Public Relations Officer Shah Forkan said the 65-year-old doctor was tested positive for Covid-19 ten days ago and was undergoing treatment at Ibn Sina Hospital.Later, he was admitted to CMH for ICU support.

Earlier, Bangladesh reported first death of a physician – Dr Md Moyeen Uddin, an assistant professor of Medicine at the Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital- on April 15 and a second doctor, Colonel (retd) Professor Dr Moniruzzaman, died from the novel coronavirus on May 4.