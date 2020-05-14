14 more die from coronavirus in Bangladesh, 1,041 new cases

Fourteen more people died of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Bangladesh in the last 24 hours, raising the tally to 283.

However, coronavirus cases surged to 18,863 in the country on Thursday after the health authorities announced the detection of 1,041 new patients in the last 24 hours.

Prof Dr Nasima Sultana, currently serving as Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), disclosed the information in the daily online health bulletin, held at the Management Information System (MIS) on Thursday afternoon.

In the last 24 hours, 41 coronavirus testing laboratories across the country, tested 7,392 samples, she added.

Bangladesh reported its first croronaviurs case on March 8 while first death on March 18.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.

The coronavirus of COVID-19 is affecting 212 countries and territories around the world and 2 international conveyances.