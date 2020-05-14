Bangladesh urges Canada to send back Bangabandhu’s killer Noor Chowdhury

Bangladesh has urged Canada to send back Bangabandhu’s killer Noor Chowdhury to execute the court verdict at home.

Dr Momen said it will be a big achievement for the people of Bangladesh if the killer of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is brought back to Bangladesh and the verdict is executed in the year of Bangabandhu’s birth centenary.Minister Champagne reiterated Canada’s support to Bangladesh in responding to the health and economic implications of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Canada and Bangladesh enjoy a long-standing relationship, strengthened by development cooperation, growing trade, people-to-people links and Canada’s commitment to support the Rohingya crisis.

The Canadian Minister proposed to form an alliance to face the post-COVID-19 challenges.

He acknowledged that the repatriation of Rohingyas to their place of origin is a “collective responsibility” and assured Bangladesh of Canada’s continued support, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Canadian Foreign Minister said they kept their discussion on Rohingya issue open with various countries.

He appreciated Bangladesh’s humanitarian gesture and generosity in giving shelter to Rohingyas.The Canadian Foreign Minister thanked Dr Momen for extending cooperation and help Canadian citizens return home from Bangladesh through chartered flights.

On August 15, 1975, Bangladesh’s founding father Bangabandhu and most of his family members were assassinated by a cabal of military men. Eighteen members of his family were killed on that fateful night.

On November 19, 2009, the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court upheld the death penalty of 12 convicted former army officials for the assassination.

Five of them – Syed Farooq Rahman, Sultan Shahriar Rashid Khan, Bazlul Huda, AKM Mohiuddin Ahmed and Mohiuddin Ahmed – were hanged in January 2010. Another convicted killer capt (dismissed) Abdul Majed was hanged on April 12.

Another killer Aziz Pasha met natural death in Zimbabwe in 2001.

The fugitive killers are former Lt Col Khandaker Abdur Rashid, SHBM Noor Chowdhury, Shariful Haque Dalim, Rashed Chowdhury, and Risaldar Moslehuddin.

According to the government, Noor Chowdhury has been living in Canada while Rashed Chowdhury in the USA.