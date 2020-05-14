Mexican tainted alcohol death toll rises to 42

At least 42 people are now dead after drinking adulterated alcohol at a funeral in Mexico’s central Puebla state, officials said.

Dozens of people were rushed to hospitals on Tuesday, vomiting and suffering headaches after drinking the tainted beverages.Authorities said the coronavirus epidemic had led to shortages of beer and other alcoholic drinks, leading to the consumption of dangerous adulterated liquor.

Last month, 21 people died in the western state of Jalisco after drinking tainted alcohol.