Shohoz Health: A health service through video consultation

Shohoz, the leading super app of the country, is launching ‘Shohoz Health’ the most comprehensive digital health solution with 100+ specialized doctors in the country in its bid to fight the current COVID-19 crisis and build a technology-empowered solution for our healthcare sector. This state-of-the-art digital healthcare app will allow users to access specialized doctors through video-based consultation from anywhere in Bangladesh. Besides, it will also allow users to receive prescription as well as medicine delivery from over 100 pharmacies – all under the Shohoz Super App.

As Bangladesh is currently fighting the ongoing COVID-19 scenario and still under government announced general holiday to prevent the spread of the virus, the Shohoz Health app will ensure that people from anywhere in Bangladesh can access healthcare &doctors consultancy that they need from the largest gathering of renowned and specialized doctors from the safety of their own homes. Moreover, users can avail the prescribed medicines from popular pharmacies like Lazz Pharma, Tamanna Pharmacy, Prescription Point, Al Madina Pharmacy and many other different pharmacies.“We are delighted that we could bring this much needed service in this pandemic time. We are closely working with the healthcare ecosystem players to bring the best healthcare consultations within a single platform. We will build this up to include all possible digital healthcare services. We are also delighted to offer free healthcare consultations for the Bangladesh ICT Journalist Forum (BIJF)”, said Maliha M Quadir, Founding Managing Director of Shohoz.

Renowned Physician Professor Dr. Mohammod Shahidullah, Ex. Pro Vice Chancellor, Chairman, Neonatology Department, BSMMU, is cooperating with Shohoz to build an effective solution for Shohoz Health. The health services will be launched officially on May 16, 2020.