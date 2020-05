Indian iconic singer Asha Bhosle has launched her YouTube channel ‘Asha Bhosle Official’ on Wednesday. With this, she has completed 800 subscribers within 24 hours of launching.

Sharing a glimpse of the song, Bhosle said “I’ll soon be sharing my personal stories, recording experiences and lots more on my official YouTube channel. So do subscribe if you don’t want to miss out!”She has released the song at 9 pm on Wednesday night.

Bhosle is one of the living legends of the Indian playback world.