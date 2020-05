The French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi has rowed back on an apparent promise to prioritise the US market with any potential Covid-19 vaccine, BBC reported.

Sanofi CEO Paul Hudson sparked a row by saying the US government had “the right to the largest pre-order because it’s invested in taking the risk”.French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe responded by saying access for all was “non-negotiable”. Sanofi’s chairman has now vowed equal access for everyone, BBC reported. President Emmanuel Macron said that recent efforts had proved a vaccine should not be subject to market forces and he is due to meet top Sanofi officials next week.