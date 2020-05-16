241 more policemen infected with coronavirus; total 2,382

A total of 2,382 police members got infected with coronavirus as of Saturday as new cases are also on the rise across the country.

In the meantime, seven members of the law enforcement died from COVID-19, sources said.At present, 3,091 policemen are in quarantine while 1,152 are being treated at isolation units of different hosptials. Besides, 361 patients made full recovery, the sources said.

Members of Bangladesh Police, Armed forces, and Rapid Action Battalion (Rab), along with other agencies have been jointly working to ensure social distancing across the country.