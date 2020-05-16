9 districts in Madhya Pradesh declared Coronavirus-free by state govt

Additional chief secretary (Health) Mohammed Suleman said that the nine districts- Barwani, Agar-Malwa, Shajapur, Sheopur, Alirajpur, Harda, Shahdol, Tikamgarh and Betul- were now free from the COVID-19 infection.During a review meeting held on Friday, this announcement was made.
Apart from this, no COVID-19 case has been detected in eight districts of the state so far, said Suleman.