Bangladesh reports 16 coronavirus deaths, 930 cases in 24 hrs

Confirmed coronavirus infection cases have reached 20,995 in Bangladesh as 930 more people tested positive in the last 24 hours in the country.

The country also witnessed deaths of sixteen more people from Covid-19 over the same period, taking the number of fatalities to 314 in the country.

Prof Dr Nasima Sultana, currently serving as Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), disclosed the information in the daily online health bulletin, held at the Management Information System (MIS) on Saturday afternoon.

In the last 24 hours, 41 coronavirus testing laboratories across the country, tested 6,782 samples, she added.

However, 235 people were cured of the ailment in the last 24-hours, bringing the count to 4,117.

Bangladesh reported its first croronaviurs case on March 8 while first death on March 18.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.

The coronavirus of COVID-19 is affecting 212 countries and territories around the world and 2 international conveyances.