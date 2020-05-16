Don't Miss
Bangladeshi researchers claim tremendous success in corona treatment

Professor Dr Tareque Alam

They stated that they found the success by exerting two old medicines together on 60 coronavirus positive patients. Around 50% of corona symptoms have been disappeared by three days and the patients have become corona negative on the fourth day, according to their claim.

Disease of the chest specialist Professor Dr Tareque Alam and one of his assistant doctors of the country’s first private medical college ‘Bangladesh Medical College’ have got this success after a research of around one-and-a-half months.Dr Alam told media that they got the success by using single dose of antiprotozoal drug Ivermectin with antibiotic doxycycline.

Dr Tareque Alam said, we have also become dazed with the outcome of this combination. We could have saved many lives if we could start our research several days ago.

He further said, “The medicines also used during SARS pandemic. Now, I am quite sure of the success of these two medicines comparing other two traditional drugs hydroxychloroquine and remdesivir.”