Bangladeshi researchers claim tremendous success in corona treatment

Disease of the chest specialist Professor Dr Tareque Alam and one of his assistant doctors of the country’s first private medical college ‘Bangladesh Medical College’ have got this success after a research of around one-and-a-half months.Dr Alam told media that they got the success by using single dose of antiprotozoal drug Ivermectin with antibiotic doxycycline.

Dr Tareque Alam said, we have also become dazed with the outcome of this combination. We could have saved many lives if we could start our research several days ago.

He further said, “The medicines also used during SARS pandemic. Now, I am quite sure of the success of these two medicines comparing other two traditional drugs hydroxychloroquine and remdesivir.”