New York City lockdown extended until May 28: governor

Lockdown measures in New York City have been extended until May 28, Governor Andrew Cuomo said Friday.

Cuomo said the Big Apple’s stay-at-home order would last to May 28 unless the city meets guidelines relating to death rates and new infections that would allow it to begin reopening earlier.He did not explain what emergency measures would expire on June 13 but the order suggested they in part concerned the mandatory wearing of masks.

His announcement came as restrictions were eased in the state’s five least populated regions allowing businesses there to get back to work gradually.