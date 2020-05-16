Taposh takes charge as DSCC mayor

Newly-elected Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh assumed office on Saturday.

DSCC chief executive officer Shah Md Imdadul Huq formally handed over the charge to Fazle Noor Taposh as the term of board under the incumbent Mayor Sayeed Khokon expires on the same day.

However, incumbent mayor Sayeed Khokon was not present during the ceremony.

The new mayor will address a press conference online after taking the charge as the DSCC will not organise any programme marking the occasion due to the ongoing coronavirus situation.

Though the newly-elected mayors and councillors of DNCC and DSCC took oath for office on February 26, they had to wait until completion of the tenures of incumbent mayors.

Awami League nominated mayor candidate Barrister Fazle Nur Tapos defeated Bangladesh Nationalist Party backed candidate Eng Ishraque Hossain on February 1 election.