Bangladesh confirms 1273 new coronavirus cases, 14 deaths

Confirmed coronavirus infection cases have crossed the 22,000 mark in Bangladesh as the country recorded the highest single-day cases with 1,273 more people tested positive in the last 24 hours.

With the latest figure, the number of total confirmed cases jumped to 22,268.

The country also witnessed deaths of fourteen more people from Covid-19 over the same period, taking the number of fatalities to 328 in the country.

Prof Dr Nasima Sultana, currently serving as Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), disclosed the information in the daily online health bulletin, held at the Management Information System (MIS) on Sunday afternoon.

In the last 24 hours, 41 coronavirus testing laboratories across the country, tested 8,114 samples, she added.

However, 256 people were cured of the ailment in the last 24-hours, bringing the count to 4,373.

Bangladesh reported its first croronaviurs case on March 8 while first death on March 18.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.

The coronavirus of COVID-19 is affecting 212 countries and territories around the world and 2 international conveyances.