Coronavirus: Italy takes ‘calculated risk’ in easing restrictions – PM

Italy is taking a “calculated risk” as it moves to further ease its coronavirus lockdown measures, PM Giuseppe Conte has admitted, BBC reported.

Gyms, swimming pools and sports centres will reopen on 25 May, and cinemas and theatres on 15 June.

Travellers from EU countries will be able to enter Italy without going into a two-week quarantine.

Italian officials say 31,763 people have now died with the virus in the country, the third highest figure behind the US and UK.

But Italy’s infection rate has fallen sharply in recent days.