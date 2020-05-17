Coronavirus: Italy takes ‘calculated risk’ in easing restrictions – PM

Italy began to relax its strict lockdown measures earlier this month
He said “the contagion curve” could rise again, but the country could not afford to wait for a vaccine.Mr Conte announced that travel to and from Italy, and between the country’s regions would be allowed from 3 June.
Italy is taking a “calculated risk” as it moves to further ease its coronavirus lockdown measures, PM Giuseppe Conte has admitted, BBC reported.
Gyms, swimming pools and sports centres will reopen on 25 May, and cinemas and theatres on 15 June.
Travellers from EU countries will be able to enter Italy without going into a two-week quarantine.
Italian officials say 31,763 people have now died with the virus in the country, the third highest figure behind the US and UK.
But Italy’s infection rate has fallen sharply in recent days.