A top official of Sonali Bank has died from the novel coronavirus in Cumilla on Sunday night.

According to local sources, he came from Dhaka five to six days ago with fever and cold and breathed his last at 8:30 pm at his residence in Puratan Maulavipara area of Cumilla.Dr Mujibur Rahman, director of Cumilla Medical College and Hospital, confirmed the death.

Earlier, two top officials of City Bank have died from the novel coronavirus in Dhaka on April 26 and May 13.