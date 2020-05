The Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry has handed over some 25,000 kits to the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) for testing samples to detect novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said some 40,000 Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) have been distributed to the frontline COVID-19 fighters like doctors, nurses and police personnel since March this year.“Our efforts will continue to extend such kind of support to the Ministry of Health and the people of the country,” he added.