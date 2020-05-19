Sushmita Sen was diagnosed with Addison’s Disease

Bolllywood actress Sushmita Sen has made a shocking revelation in the description of suffering from an Auto-Immune Disease called Addison’s Disease.

She added, “The dark circles under my eyes can’t even begin to explain the dark times I endured for 4 long years 🙂 To have steroids substitute cortisol & to live with its innumerable side effects took its toll. There is nothing more tiring than to live with a chronic illness. Enough was enough, I had to find a way of strengthening my mind, allowing my body to follow suit. I meditated with Nunchaku.” (sic)Nunchaku is an Okinawan martial arts weapon consisting of two sticks connected at one end by a short chain or rope. And this is what the actress has been practicing currently to help herself combat this disease.