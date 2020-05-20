Boney Kapoor’s house help tests COVID-19 positive

Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor’s house Charan Sahu help has tested coronavirus positive and shifted him to a quarantine centre .

“Myself, my children and the other staff at home are all fine and none of us is showing any symptoms. In fact, we haven’t left our home since the lockdown started. We are thankful to Govt of Maharashtra and BMC for their swift response. We are sure that Charan (the house help) would soon recover and be back at home with us,” Kapoor said in a statement.The domestic help Charan Sahu, aged 23, was living with Kapoor and his family at their residence in Green Acres, Lokhandwala Complex.

Charan had been unwell since Saturday evening, and Kapoor sent him for a test, following which he was kept in isolation.

The help subsequently tested positive for coronavirus.