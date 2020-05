India has reported 3,303 deaths and 106,886 cases from coronavirus till Wednesday, according to latest data from coronavirus.

However, 42,309 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the virus in the country.The active cases are 61,274 in the country, the source reported. While Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-affected state with 37,136 cases and 1,325 deaths, Odisha is emerging as a point of concern with 978 cases and five deaths, The Indian Express reported.