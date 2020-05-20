Coronavirus: World Health Organization members agree response probe

World Health Organization (WHO) member states have agreed to set up an independent inquiry into the global response to the coronavirus pandemic, BBC reported.

The EU presented the resolution on behalf of 100 nations.

What is in the resolution?

It calls for an “impartial, independent and comprehensive evaluation” of the international response.

The body has faced criticism that it was late to declare a health emergency.

The resolution also calls for the world to ensure “transparent, equitable and timely access” to any treatments or vaccines, and pushes for the WHO to investigate the “source of the virus and the route of introduction to the human population”.Why is the WHO under pressure?

US President Donald Trump has labelled the organisation a “puppet” of China and suspended funding for the WHO. The US is the largest donor.