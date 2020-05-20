Great danger signal 9 for Chattogram-Cox’s Bazar sea ports

Now the great danger signal 9 has been advised to hoist for Chattogram and Cox’s Bazar as Cyclone Amphan is all set to slam the coastal districts on Wednesday afternoon or evening.

Mongla and Payra sea ports were asked to hoist great danger signal no 10.‘Amphan’ centred at 6 am on Wednesday about 565 km southwest off Chattogram port, 545 km southwest off Cox’s Bazar port, 390 km southwest off Mongla port and 410 km southwest off Payra port, said a Met office bulletin.

It is likely to move in a north-northeasterly direction and may cross West Bengal-Bangladesh coast near the Sundarbans this afternoon or evening, the bulletin said.

The coastal districts of Satkhira, Khulna, Bagerhat, Jhalakati, Pirojpur, Barguna, Patuakhali, Bhola, Barishal, Laxmipur, Chandpur and their offshore islands and chars will come under great danger signal No 10.

Maximum sustained wind speed within 85 kms of the cyclone centre is about 200 kph rising to 220 kph in gusts/squalls. The sea will remain very high near the cyclone centre.