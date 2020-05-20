Health Ministry for halting production, sale of tobacco products

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday urged the authorities concerned to suspend production, supply, marketing, and sale of all kinds of tobacco products in Bangladesh to help fight against coronavirus.

According to the letter, the special permit issued by the Industries Ministry to the tobacco companies allowing them to produce, supply and market their products has made the situation complex when the HSD is trying its best to identify and treat Covid-19 patients.Although the authorities banned mass gathering and movement from one place to another to limit transmission of Covid-19, the tobacco companies are disobeying the instruction under the special permission, it added.

The HSD also cited India as an example for the suspension of tobacco products.

During the COVID-19 disease, the lung is massively attacked, but the damage does not always stop there. Many recovered patients have presented partially reduced lung function as a late consequence.