Planning Minister MA Mannan has narrowly escaped a fatal road accident this morning (Wednesday) as the car carrying him collided head-on with a private car in Raypura area of Narsingdi on Dhaka-Sylhet highway.

Though, no one was injured in the accident, the front side of the minister’s car has been damaged. The minister was heading towards Sylhet to attend a relief distribution program.

The driver of the private car was held immediately after the incident. Police also seized the car.