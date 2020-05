At least 13 people were killed as a truck overturned on a road in Dublagari area of Polashbari upazila in Gaibandha district on Thursday morning.

Masudur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Polashbari Police Station, said the Rangpur-bound rod-laden truck from Dhaka overturned around 8 am when its driver lost control over the steering, leaving 13 people dead on the spot.

Identities of the deceased and other details could not be known yet.