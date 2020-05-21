Village doctor dies from Covid-19 in Sylhet

A Village doctor died of coronavirus at an isolation centre of Sylhet Shahid Shamsuddin Ahmed Hospital while undergoing treatment on Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified as Abul Kashem, 40, hailing from Malpara village at Tilpara union of Bianibazar upazila.

Upazila residential medical officer Dr Shahinur Islam confirmed the matter.

Abul Kashem was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday night around 10:00 pm with coronavirus infection and died at 1:30 am in the hospital, he said.

Bangladesh reported first death of a physician – Dr Md Moyeen Uddin, an assistant professor of Medicine at the Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital- on April 15.