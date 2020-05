Internet giant Amazon is entering the meal delivery business with a trial in four parts of India’s Bengaluru.

The move comes as pandemic lockdowns prompt a surge in online ordering in some places, such as the US, BBC reported.However in India, the two big players in the market have seen significant declines in demand. Amazon has set ambitious plans for expansion in India, where it has invested some $6.5bn. Like rival Walmart, it sees significant growth potential in the fast-growing country.