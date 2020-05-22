EX-AL MP dies with Coronavirus symptoms in Bogura

Former Awami League lawmaker Kamrunnahar Putul has died with Covid-19 like symptoms at a hospital in Bogra. She was 65.

Confirming the news, Dr Samir Hossain Mishu, Sadar upazila health and family planning officer, said Putul was suffering from fever and diarrhoea after returning from Dhaka.Putul, also the former women affairs secretary of Bogra district unit Awami League, is survived by a son, two daughters, grandsons and granddaughters.

Widow of former Awami League lawmaker Mostafizur Rahman Patal, Putul went to Dhaka a couple of days back to see her ailing son.

Samples were collected from the former lawmaker to determine whether she was affected with coronavirus infection or not, Dr Samir said.

Kamrunnanar Putul was elected as MP in the parliament for reserved seat from Awami League when the party came to power in 1996.