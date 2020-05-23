Covid-19: Record 1,873 new cases found, 20 more die in Bangladesh

Bangladesh recorded the highest coronavirus cases in a single day as 1,873 more people tested positive in the last 24 hours, bringing the tally of infections to 32,078.

The body count from the disease climbed to 452 after another 20 deaths were recorded in the 24 hours.

Prof Dr Nasima Sultana, currently serving as Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), disclosed the information in the daily online health bulletin, held at the Management Information System (MIS) on Saturday afternoon.

In the last 24 hours, 47 coronavirus testing laboratories across the country, tested 10,834 samples, she added.

Some 296 more coronavirus infected patients were released from various hospitals after making full recovery from the extremely infectious disease in the past 24 hours, she said, adding that a total of 6,486 have returned to their homes after full recovery.

Bangladesh reported its first croronaviurs case on March 8 while first death on March 18.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.

The coronavirus of COVID-19 is affecting 212 countries and territories around the world and 2 international conveyances.