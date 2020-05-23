Malaysia PM Muhyiddin in home quarantine after officer tests postive for COVID-19

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin will be home quarantined for 14 days after an officer who attended a meeting with him this week tested positive for the new coronavirus, the prime minister’s office said in a statement on Friday.

Muhyiddin has tested negative but “all members of the meeting have been instructed to undergo screening and 14 days’ home quarantine”, the statement further added.Earlier in the month, Muhyiddin said that the COVID-19 restrictions imposed in the country due to the pandemic has now been extended to June 9.