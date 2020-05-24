Coronavirus UK : Another 118 people die of Covid-19 bringing death toll to 36,793

The UK’s coronavirus death toll has increased by 118 over the past 24 hours.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the latest toll now stood at 36,793, having been 36,675 yesterday.

Weekend death tolls tend to be lower, due to delays in data collection.

As of 5pm on Saturday, nearly 37,800 people have died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for Covid-19 in the UK.

In the 24 hours running up to 9am on Sunday, 110,401 tests were carried out or dispatched, with 2,409 positive results.

Overall a total of 3,458,905 tests have been carried out and 259,559 cases have been confirmed positive in the UK.

It was reported earlier today that 164 more people had died of Covid-19.

This figure refers only to hospital deaths and includes deaths that have occurred on previous days but were not yet recorded.

The revised tally was announced at the end of a turbulent weekend for the Government.

After news broke on Friday that Dominic Cummings had travelled more than 250 miles from London to Durham with his wife and child, Conservative ministers scrambled to defend him.